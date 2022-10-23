Under ‘Har Ghar Diwali Abhiyan': Groceries and other items delivered to poor households

Representative Image |

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): Under the ongoing ‘Har Ghar Diwali Abhiyan’ campaign of the district administration and Anand Department, the organization, Parpeeda Har, delivered essentials and groceries to households of needy people on the occasion of the festival of Diwali.

Collector Manish Singh and nodal officer, Anand, Vandana Sharma, coordinated the drive.

“If the rich people of society extend small help to the needy sections of society, humanity and mutual trust will be promoted,” said officials.

Officials said that material help was offered to poor families whose heads had died during Covid as also to the physically disabled, destitute, widows and others.

Poor families got 10 kg of wheat and sufficient quantity of groceries which would last 15 days, along with other items required for the Diwali celebrations, such as firecrackers and sarees.

Around 100 poor families were provided such items, officials said.