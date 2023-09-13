 Under CM Chouhan’s Leadership State Witness All-Round Development: VD
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 10:38 PM IST
article-image
Under CM Chouhan’s Leadership State Witness All-Round Development: VD | FP Photo

Niwali (Madhya Pradesh): Praising Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s government in the state, BJP state president and Khajuraho MP Vishnu Datt Sharma asserted that the state has witnessed `all-round development and inclusive growth’ under the leadership of Chouhan. 

Addressing a public gathering here in Niwali on Tuesday, Sharma further said that the government has announced several pro-people and pro-poor policies and programmes that have touched the lives of all sections of society.

State government have been dedicated to bringing about development which is inclusive, progressive and sustainable. Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel disseminated information about various Centre and State government-led public welfare schemes. 

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur also addressed the event. He said that BJP’s belief is firm on all-round development and, the safety of its citizens. The Centre as well as State governments had ensured all round and equitable development of all sections of the society. 

In every scheme of the Prime Minister Modi-led Centre and Shivraj-led State governments, the focal points are villages, poor, Dalits, deprived people, backward classes, youth and women.

State minister of Animal Husbandry Prem Singh Patel, Rajya Sabha MP Dr Sumer Singh Solanki, Lok Sabha MP Gajendra Singh Patel, district president Om Soni, Kanhaiya Sisodia, Shyam Barde, Vikas Dawar, Narendra Sisodia, public representatives and prominent citizens were present.

