e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreUjjian: VHM demands closure of case against its members

Ujjian: VHM demands closure of case against its members

Malviya alleged that under pressure of some elements to hide the mistake of giving permission by the administrative authorities, a case was registered against Sangh officials Kuldeepak Joshi, Arjun Singh Bhadoria and Hindu leader Anil Dharme

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 24, 2022, 01:02 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | FP
Follow us on

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Vishwa Hindu Mahasangh state spokesperson Krishna Malviya said that through the memorandum, a demand was made to the home minister that the case registered against Hindu leaders should be closed after conducting an impartial investigation. On the other hand, concrete action should be taken against the administrative officers who allowed Qawwali in the middle of a festival like Kartik Purnima at Ramghat.

Malviya alleged that under pressure of some elements to hide the mistake of giving permission by the administrative authorities, a case was registered against Sangh officials Kuldeepak Joshi, Arjun Singh Bhadoria and Hindu leader Anil Dharme. Kartik Purnima was celebrated on November 11, in which deepdaan and holy bath took place at the ghat, but a stage was made for Qawwali at Ramghat. If the permission was given knowingly, the administrative authorities would have deliberately tried to hurt the sentiments of the majority and incited communal tension, he said.

Read Also
Ujjain: Two peddlers arrested, drugs, mobiles seized
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Ujjain: Srishti Seva Sankalp meet discusses environmental issues

Ujjain: Srishti Seva Sankalp meet discusses environmental issues

Ujjain: AYUSH college teachers demand equal pay

Ujjain: AYUSH college teachers demand equal pay

Ujjian: VHM demands closure of case against its members

Ujjian: VHM demands closure of case against its members

Ujjain: Municipal commissioner bats for quality in construction works

Ujjain: Municipal commissioner bats for quality in construction works

Ujjain: Man booked for raping daughter-in-law

Ujjain: Man booked for raping daughter-in-law