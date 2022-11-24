Ujjian: VHM demands closure of case against its members

Representative Image | FP

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Vishwa Hindu Mahasangh state spokesperson Krishna Malviya said that through the memorandum, a demand was made to the home minister that the case registered against Hindu leaders should be closed after conducting an impartial investigation. On the other hand, concrete action should be taken against the administrative officers who allowed Qawwali in the middle of a festival like Kartik Purnima at Ramghat.

Malviya alleged that under pressure of some elements to hide the mistake of giving permission by the administrative authorities, a case was registered against Sangh officials Kuldeepak Joshi, Arjun Singh Bhadoria and Hindu leader Anil Dharme. Kartik Purnima was celebrated on November 11, in which deepdaan and holy bath took place at the ghat, but a stage was made for Qawwali at Ramghat. If the permission was given knowingly, the administrative authorities would have deliberately tried to hurt the sentiments of the majority and incited communal tension, he said.