Ujjian: Ravidas Jayanti celebrated across city

Ujjain: BJP SC Morcha members organised programmes on Sant Ravidas Jayant at different wards of the city on Saturday.

While addressing a programme MLA Paras Jain glorified the contribution of Ravidas to the mankind by removing malpractices from the society.

During the programme ex-mayor Meena Jonwal, secretary Satish Malviya, genera secretary Suresh Giri, Mukesh Tatawal, Satyanaryan Khoiwal and other members and BJP leaders were present.

Anhad Lok Kala Sanskritik organisation on Ravidas Jayanti held a musical programme in which artists presented hymns. Social worker Mahesh Sisodiya was the chief guest of the programme while folk singer Peeraji Mondor was the special guest. Organisation head Ajay Gangoliya said that programme was attended by many people and dignitaries.