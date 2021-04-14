Ujjiain: Need to use available resources to save locals from Covid-19 m says Dr HS Rathore

Ujjain: There is not respite or recourse for corona patients in our city as the hospitals of city are almost full with Covid-19 patients and dead bodies are waiting for their last rites in crematoriums and cemeteries.

The scenario is so dreadful that there is high demand is rising for space relating to isolation and treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Ujjain’s district administration is putting their best efforts in this pandemic to secure the life of people.

It is high time that the containers provided to Police department during Simhastha-2016 including temporary tents be used as an isolation and treatment space.

They could be equipped with electrical, medical, cooler among other facilities.

District Public Works Department (PWD) and District Police department can be approached by district administration officials.

Such containers and tents can be installed at District Police Line Ground due to availability of police force with health safety precautions.

The same installations can be made at Simhastha-2016 mela kshetra as abundant idle Government land is available there.

This step shall be useful and beneficial to reduce financial burden of state and utilisation of resources to elevate human sufferings.

As per news reports, District Magistrate Asheesh Singh has asked DRM Ratlam to provide isolation coaches containing to install 200-beds at Vikram Nagar Railway Station.

It is also necessary to consider that there are residential colonies nearby it and industrial area with residents and workers.

Ujjain district administration is requested to consider the above suggestions.

Author is retired professor and ex-DEAN Faculty of Life Sciences,

Vikram University, Ujjain