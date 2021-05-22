Ujjain:Vikramaditya Covid-19 Center inaugurated

Ujjain: The Vikramaditya Covid-19 Center’s free medical counseling center was inaugurated on Saturday under the aegis of Citizen for Covid-19 Response, Digambar Jain Samaj and Seva Bharati at Acharya Vidyasagar Bhawan in front of the Panchayati Digambar Jain Temple at Freeganj.

Gopal Maheshwari of Citizen for Covid-19 Response said that after the establishment of the oxygen plant by Vikramaditya Covid-19 Center in PTS, we have expanded our services and started this free medical counseling centre.

With the inspiration of Acharya Vidyasagar for the center, Sevarth Bhawan has been provided by Muni Vijayendra. Every day from noon to 2 pm, patients will be given free medical consultation by the city’s known Dr Sonali Agrawal (MD, medicine).

The center was inaugurated by traditional lighting of lamp in front of Bharat Mata and Acharya Vidyasagar’s portrait by Muni Aradhyasagar Maharaj and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s MP-CG head Ashok Sohoney as the chief guest at the programme organised under the Covid-19 protocol. District president of Seva Bharati Ravi Solanki was present.

In their address, the guests praised the service work of the organisation and prayed for the early eradication of epidemic.

Ashok Jain Chaiwala, Sachin Kasliwal, Nitin Garud, Om Jain, Ravi Lohia, Puneet Agrawal, Murtaza Ali, Anurag Jain, Manish Parmar and functionaries of Ujjain Citizen Forum, Seva Bharat, Sakal Digambar Jain Samaj Samajik Sansad and Digambar Jain Panchayati Temple were present in the event. Ritesh Soni conducted the programme while Gopal Gupta proposed a vote of thanks.