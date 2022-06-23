e-Paper Get App

Ujjain:Five-day “Maharudrabhishek” gets underway at Mahakal Mandir for good rainfall

Collector plays yajman in the ritual on the inaugural day

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 23, 2022, 01:38 PM IST
article-image
Mahakal Temple, Ujjain | FPJ

FP NEWS SERVICE

Ujjain

A five-day “Maharudrabhishek” got underway at Mahakal temple in Ujjain on Thursday for having a good rainfall.

Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas in the country where rituals are performed every year for the good showers.

Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee administrator Ganesh Kumar Dhakad said that this year also the five-day “Maharudrabhishek” will be organised from June 23 at 11 am for the welfare of the people and good rains, which will continue till June 27.

Under the guidance of chief priest Pt Ghanshyam Sharma, in this ritual, Lord Mahakal will be continuously anointed with thousands of water streams. Maharudrabhishek will be performed for 5 days by 55 Brahmins including 16 pujaris and 22 purohits. ‘Havanatmanak’ rituals will also take place on the Purnahuti day.

Ujjain Collector Asheesh Singh along with his wife joined the beginning of "Maharudrabhishek" as Yajman (host) on Thursday.

article-image

