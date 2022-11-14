Ujjain:Dawoodi Bohras celebrate Syedna Saifuddin’s birthday

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Dawoodi Bohra community members across the world celebrated the 79th birthday of their leader, the 53rd al-Dai al-Mutlaq Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin. Syedna Saifuddin has chosen to have his birthday celebrated on the same day as the birthday of his late father and predecessor, Syedna Mohammed Burhanuddin.

“Members of the Dawoodi Bohra community gathered for a celebratory procession and organised various socio-cultural programmes. Dressed in their best attire, community members in Ujjain gathered in mohallah masjids for prayers on the eve of the birthday,” PRO Aliasgar Moaiyadi said on Sunday. Community members also listened to his past sermons delivered on this occasion.

Following in the footsteps of his late father, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin continues to guide the community towards love, forgiveness, good neighbourliness, cleanliness, care of the elderly and living an ideal life of happiness and goodwill. His message to humanity is to live peacefully and adopt the path of truth, simplicity and honesty in business and family life, the PRO added.