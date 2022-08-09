e-Paper Get App

Ujjain: Zila panchayat functionaries, members take oath

All took oath to uphold the sovereignty and integrity of the country. Higher education minister Mohan Yadav and MP Anil Firojia also attended the programme.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 09, 2022, 02:02 AM IST
article-image
New zila panchayat office bearers being administered oath in Ujjain on Monday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the auspicious occasion of last Monday of the month of Shravan, the newly-elected president of zila panchayat Kamla Kunwar, vice-president Shivani Kunwar and members took over their responsibilities.

All took oath to uphold the sovereignty and integrity of the country. Higher education minister Mohan Yadav and MP Anil Firojia also attended the programme. In the presence of Mahidpur MLA Bahadur Singh Chauhan, BJP district president Bahadur Singh Bormundla, all took oath of development of the district and village panchayat. The programme was filled with the colour of BJP as most of the people took oath wearing saffron dupatta around their neck.

Read Also
Ujjain: City lads Amish, Shally make it to JEE mains
article-image
HomeIndoreUjjain: Zila panchayat functionaries, members take oath

RECENT STORIES

Five things you can do as an international student in Sheffield, UK

Five things you can do as an international student in Sheffield, UK

JEE Mains Results 2022: Toppers from states across India define their paths to success

JEE Mains Results 2022: Toppers from states across India define their paths to success

Mumbai: Man claiming to be fixer held for taking money from Salim Fruit

Mumbai: Man claiming to be fixer held for taking money from Salim Fruit

Panvel tehsil starts sales centre for national flags at nominal price

Panvel tehsil starts sales centre for national flags at nominal price

Mumbai: Modak Sagar overflows for second time

Mumbai: Modak Sagar overflows for second time