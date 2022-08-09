Ujjain: Zila panchayat functionaries, members take oath

New zila panchayat office bearers being administered oath in Ujjain on Monday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the auspicious occasion of last Monday of the month of Shravan, the newly-elected president of zila panchayat Kamla Kunwar, vice-president Shivani Kunwar and members took over their responsibilities.

All took oath to uphold the sovereignty and integrity of the country. Higher education minister Mohan Yadav and MP Anil Firojia also attended the programme. In the presence of Mahidpur MLA Bahadur Singh Chauhan, BJP district president Bahadur Singh Bormundla, all took oath of development of the district and village panchayat. The programme was filled with the colour of BJP as most of the people took oath wearing saffron dupatta around their neck.