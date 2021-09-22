Ujjain: Zaidi set to serve at country’ embassy

Ujjain: City’s Zafar Ahmed Zaidi, posted as a chief constable (in Police Training School) of Madhya Pradesh Police, has been selected to serve in the country’s embassy.

He will now be sent as a security officer to an embassy in Europe. Zafar left for New Delhi from Ujjain to take charge at the embassy. His father Rafi Ahmed Zaidi, Ansar Ahmed Zaidi, Izhar Zaidi, Aliza Zaidi, Ashika Zaidi, Mustakim Zaidi, Sohail Zaidi, MP class three Government Employees Union’s president Kailash Ramteke, Motilal Nirmal, Ravi Rathore, Yashwant Bargotya, Lalchand Lalawat, Ashok Rathore, Shamsher Khan Pathan, Sajid Khan were present to bid him adieu.

