Ujjain: Youth festival of Vikram University underway

Girls participants stage a mime show on the first day of two-day youth festival of Vikram University in Ujjain on Saturday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day inter-district university-level youth festival organised by Vikram University was inaugurated here on Saturday. The inauguration ceremony was presided over by vice-chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey. The special guest was executive council member Sanjay Nahar and others.

Addressing the programme, prof Pandey said that there was unprecedented enthusiasm among the youth during the freedom movement. After getting independence, we had many challenges related to building a new India. The youth continuously moved forward to meet these challenges through various creative activities. Talented youth can make a significant contribution to giving a new direction to society through cultural and literary activities.

In the beginning, the welcome speech was given by prof Devendra Mohan Kumawat, president of the Yuva Utsav Organising Committee. Dr SK Mishra, dean, of the faculty of student welfare, threw light on the concept of Yuva Utsav. More than three hundred participating students, team managers and accompanists participated in 22 disciplines from seven districts of the Vikram University area in the youth festival.

After the inauguration ceremony held at the Golden Jubilee Auditorium, many presentations of classical dance, group folk dance, short drama, pantomime, and mimicry enthralled the audience till late evening. The guests were welcomed by the coordinators of various committees, team managers and students from seven districts of Vikram zone. Many teachers, cultural workers, artists, employees and students were present in large numbers in the programme. The programme was conducted by Durgashankar Suryavanshi.