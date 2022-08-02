Ujjain: Youth commits suicide after jumping from Chintaman over-bridge

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A young man committed suicide by jumping from the 40 ft high pool on Barnagar Road. After seven hours of effort, his body was pulled out from the river at around 4 pm.

Divers had to struggle a lot because of the heavy current in the river. 22-year-old Virendra son of Inder Singh Rajput, who lives in a slum behind Chintaman police station in Ujjain, jumped into the river from the big bridge of Kshipra river at around 9 am on Monday.

Seeing him jumping into the river, people nearby informed the divers and after that search operation began. Due to the flow in the river, the Home Guard team had to struggle a lot to find Virendra. Finally, around 3.30 and 4 pm, three youths from Somwariya area jumped into the river and fished out Virendra’s body. Virendra had a love marriage with a girl from Chintaman area only 8 months ago. He has three brothers and two sisters.

Deceased brother Mahendra Singh said that Virendra had taken loans from two groups,

and some instalments were pending. He also had a loan to repay for his bike, for which he had mortgaged the bike to a man named Akash. Akash was continuously pressuring him for money. Virendra had also posted a sad story on his Instagram ID. He used to work in a poultry farm.

Read Also Ujjain: Six visitors saved from drowning at Kshipra