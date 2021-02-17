Ujjain: YC protest against hike in fuel prices for namesake

Ujjain: The Congress, which had brought the mighty British Empire to knees and secured Independence for the country, seems to have lost the vigour and fire in the belly to agitate. The lack of spirited camaraderie came to fore as a protest on even a serious issue was reduced to a gig here in Ujjain.

After ‘preparing’ for three days, the Youth Congress held a demonstration at the Bima Tiraha on Agar Road, here on Wednesday evening. The cause taken up by the gathering was very noble, as the people across India are feeling the pinch of fuel price hike. The youth participants were expected to showcase their strength and air the issue with seriousness. However, the event turned out to be a demonstration for namesake.

The protesting workers barely pushed their motorcycles for 50 meters or so-- merely for the sake of ‘photos and video opportunity.’

Having recieved the media coverage they seemed to be content as though their end has been achieved... and the demonstration was over.

The youth wing workers rode way away from the spot after ‘protesting’ for barely ten minutes.

Over 50 activists gathered at the insurance intersection with their vehicles to protest against the fuel price hike. Nevertheless, when the camera was turned on, the activists started pushing the bikes.

Later, district president Bharat Shankar Joshi clarified that hundreds of workers attended this protest and no one has control over the workers in the demonstration.