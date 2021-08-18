Ujjain: Workshop on prevention of TB held

Advertisement

Ujjain: A National Tuberculosis Elimination Workshop was organised at Charak Hospital on Tuesday. The experts shared information about early detection and treatment of TB patients and precautions to be taken.

CMHO Dr Mahavir Khandelwal, regional director Dr Laxmi Baghel and world health organization official Dr Nidhi Sankhla attended the workshop.

He shared information about TB and said that the treatment of TB lasts for long, but the patient stops taking medicines within a few days after getting relief, due to which the disease does not end.

According to him, TB causes the highest number of deaths in the country. India alone accounts for 32 % of TB deaths in the world. Doctors said that only the health department cannot eradicate the disease. For this, the general public will also have to show awareness to fight vigorously.

ALSO READ Ujjain: Kripa Society trains TB patients in mobile repairing

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 12:33 AM IST