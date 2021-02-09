Ujjain: Workshop on personality development held

Ujjain: Divisional unit of Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas’s Central India Province organised a day-long workshop on character building and the overall development of personality.

Director of Madhya Pradesh Hindi Granth Academy Ashok Kadel said that education is the only tool that develops the personality of the students.

The programme was set about by lighting of lamp and worshipping of Saraswati by Ram Mohan Shukla, convenor of Ujjain division of Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas and Akshay Kumar Acharya along with the guests for the event.

Kiran Sharma Jhabua introduced the concept of a kosha of Panchkosh: Annamayakosh while Yogacharya Babita Singh talked about Pranamayakosh, Dr Rajesh Verma, senior Academician spoke on Manomayakosh, Dr Rakesh Dhand, highlighted the Vigyanmaykosh followed by Anandamayakosh discussed by province convenor of Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas.

The programme was conducted by Ram Mohan Shukla, convenor of education culture Uplift trust Ujjain division and Jyoti Maiwal, principal Education College and personality development. The program was concluded by Dr Akshay Kumar Acharya, city convenor and principal of Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas by reciting Shanti Mantra.