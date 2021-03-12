Ujjain: Works worth Rs 113 cr inaugurated under Mission Nagrodaya

Ujjain: Under Mission Nagarodaya construction works across the city were inaugurated on Friday in presence of chief guest- higher education minister D Mohan Yadav.

Yadav inaugurated road under smart city project worth Rs 12.81 crore and performed ground breaking for drainage work worth Rs 11.33 crore, form Priti Nagar to Bima Hopital, Sandipani Nagar to Koyal Fatak Square.

Yadav said that the development of the city is his chief aim. He vouched for works which will usher in long lasting development of the city. Yadav said that the pitch is being prepared to attract industries and science city project to the city.

Yadav inaugurated incubator centre worth Rs 4.96 crore, solar panel, infrastructural construction work at Siddhanath and Kaalbhairav Temple, water treatment plant among others.

Dr Mohan Yadav laid the foundation stone for an Atithi Gruh (guest house) to be constructed near Rudra Sagar in the memory of ex chairman of JK Cement Limited Yadupati Singhaniya who passed away the previous year due to protracted illness. The construction costing Rs 3.50 crore will be sponsored by JK Cement Limited. The ‘athithi gruh’ will be named as Shri Mahakaleshwar Atithi Gruh which will acquire 3000 meter area of the land, Yadav added.

MP Anil Firojia, MLA Paras Jain, ex mayo Meena Jonwal, BJP district head Vivek Joshi, Jagdish Agrawal, Anil Jain Kaluheda, Rajendra Bharti, municipal commissione Kshitij Singhal, and smart city project official Dharmendra Verma were present.

Water tanks inaugurated

Yadav also inaugurated a water tank worth Rs 3.41 crore to supply potable water and inaugurated a shed worth Rs 47 lakh at Kapila cowshed in Ratnakhedi village. He also inaugurated works at Jansapura, Chardham Mandir area, Shaheed Nagar, Rajeev Nagar