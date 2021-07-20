Ujjain: Women Congress leads protest against ‘indecent’ treatment meted out to Digvijaya Singh

Ujjain: To protest against the ill treatment meted out to the ex-Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, the Congress workers here staged a protest and submitted a memorandum to the collector addressed to the Governor under the leadership of City Women’s Congress president Anju Jatwa.

Jatwa said that Digvijaya was on his way to stage a peacefull protest but at the behest of the BJP government the administration used water canon against him and cane charged at his delegation.

Anju Jatwa said the state government handed over the park on a government land to a particular person. The park was used by the residents and working class people of the area. The Rajya Sabha Member was protesting against such wrong policies and excesses of the government.

He wanted to meet Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal, but he was stopped on the way by using administrative machinery. He was also booked for vandalism.

Bar Association President Ashok Yadav, former Cooperative Bank President Ajit Singh, former District Secretary Hemant Singh, Seva Dal President Manish Gome, former Alderman Hemant Vijayvargiya, Rural Vice President Riyaz Mohammad, Ajay Rathod, Purshottam Kahar, Ravi Yadav, Ismail Sheikh Ajay Chhabra, Vinay Bildia, Usha Malviya, Indira Namdev, Shakuntala Meher, Sangeeta Jain, Shobha Srivastava, Seraj B among Congress workers present in large numbers, demanded the Governor to immediately sack the BJP government, which has become accustomed to wrongdoings.

