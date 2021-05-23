Ujjain: Woman reunites with mother, thanks to Mahakal Police and Sevadham Ashram

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A woman’s search for her mother, who had gone missing ended on a happy note with the help of Mahakal Police. The woman spent thousands as she went about searching for her across Bihar. But her search fructified in Ujjain.

The woman travelled 1,200 km to reach Ujjain and the happiness of mother daughter duo seemed to have no bounds after reuniting with each other.

The elderly woman lost her husband who was a manager in a medical company, in Gaya (Bihar) on November 11, 2020. The woman lost her mental composure after losing her husband.

Sudhir Bhai Goyal, founder of Sevadham Ashram in Ankit village told that 65-year-old old woman identified as Madhavi Mehta, wasted her money on priests, who kept looting her money in the name of post-death rituals.

A few days ago, she came to Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple in a train from Gaya. However, due to imposition of Janta Curfew, she was left stranded. But a child told her that she should go to Mahakal police station to seek help. After listening to the plight of the woman, the Mahakal police station officer-in-charge, sent her to a shelter in Sevadham Ashram and started tracing her family.

From a diary found with the woman, Mahakal police station called some people based on the phone number. One of these phones connected cops with her daughter, Manisha Sinha.

Manisha Sinha reached Sevadham with her husband and family on May 22. The daughter told that they went through many newspapers in Bihar and tried to found her at all the relatives, but she could not be found anywhere.

According to Manisha, two days ago they came to know that she is in Ujjain, so they came here. The woman and her mother were shocked to see one another and lunged into a tight embrace to the relief of ashram inmates.

When the woman reached the ashram, she had more than Rs 76,000 in cash and the Ashram management handed it over to her daughter.

Countless families shattered due to second wave

Sudhir Bhai says that the second wave of Corona has wreaked such havoc on the families that many families are literally shattered. No one has information about how many families are left in India and how many families have become homeless and destitute due to this tragedy. “I have received phone calls for information about missing family members, death row victims, domestic violence, sexual abuse etc. They are all crying and searching for their family members,” he said.