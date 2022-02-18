Ujjain: Woman in burqa visits Mahakaleshwar temple

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In a bizarre incident, a woman in a burqa visited the holy Mahakaleshwar temple along with kin following orders of Jinn (genie/demon) on Thursday morning. Following objections, Mahakal police took her to a police station where she was questioned.

According to details, the woman identified as Lakshmi, a native of Bhilwara, Rajasthan, visited Mahakaleshwar temple along with her mother and other relatives. Lakshmi is said to have mental health issues and is under the influence of negative energy. She is believed to have received an order from a Jinn to visit the Mahakaleshwar temple in a burqa to get rid of negative energy. Following which she visited the temple in a burqa. Security personnel at the main gate informed gate inspector Veer Bahadur Singh about the woman entering in a burqa and on receiving the nod, he allowed her to enter the temple.

Thereafter, a female worker took her to Kartikeya Mandapm where she was again stopped by another employee Rama Tiwari who asked her to wear a saree before visiting the holy place. Following a negotiation between supervisor Ajay Bairagi and gate inspector Veer Bahadur Singh, she was allowed to have a darshan. Following objections from other devotees, she was taken to Mahakal police station.

Mahakal police station in-charge Munendra Gautam said police officials posted at the outpost of the temple brought the woman and her relatives to the police station following protests by other devotees. As per TI, police checked Aadhar cards where the identity of the woman and other relatives turned out to be true.

