Ujjain: Why Ramdev, Balakrishna seek allopathic treatment, says MPIMA president

Ujjain: Yoga guru Ramdevís has received brickbats, on his remark against allopathy, from MP Indian Medical Association (IMA) president.

IMA MP president, Dr Anoop Nigam has released a video of 5 minutes 16 seconds, in which he has made a scathing attack on Ramdev.

Dr Nigam said that Ramdevís partner Balakrishna and others say that Allopathy is not effective then why do they seek allopathic treatment during their sickness.

Today the price of Coronil kit is not more than Rs 2 but it is being sold in Rs 500 per kit and how good his relationship with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to fore at the time of the launch of the Coronil kit where only two Union ministers turned-up.

The medical system of the entire country should be handed over to Ramdev Baba as only then he will know that how easy it is to call names and how difficult it is to do any good on the ground.