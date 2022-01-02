Ujjain: What Omicron scare! People throng parks

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): People thronged parks in large number on New Year after paying obeisance at the Temple.

Residents were seen singing songs and playing games in parks.†Weekend doubled the fun and enjoyment of the devotees and city dwellers on New Year.

Along with the temples, local parks also witnessed a huge inflow of devotees at the start of the New Year. Residents were seen celebrating the day in fields and farmhouses near city.

Kavita Joshi, a resident of Karthik Chowk, told that celebrating the day with family after long while since covid-19 outbreak is refreshing.

Shashank Dubey, a government servant who resides in of Vivekanandnagar Colony said that people now have the freedom to roam as the covid restrictions have been eased. Nishita Yadav of Ganeshpura said that amid the celebrations we are conscious of Omicron scare.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Expansion of Nishatpura railway station on war footing

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 10:24 AM IST