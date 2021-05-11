Ujjain: Wedding organisers booked for flouitng Corona Curfew norms

Ujjain: As janta continues to flout curfew norms in the district amid the second wave of corona the administration on Tuesday stopped a pre-wedding ceremony which was organised in Tilkeshwar colony here.

Acting on a tip-off tehsildar Purnima Singhi and in-charge of Jiwajiganj police station Gagan Badal reached the spot and stopped the pre wedding ceremony.

The pre-wedding event was organised by Vishal. Wedding of his sister was due in two days. At the pre-wedding event more than 30 women and children gathered for Mata Puja.

The team of officials tried to convince them, but Vishal asserted that the wedding would take place in the presence of 5 people.

He said that the hosts would go to a village and get married, however, when the administration team questioned about the presence of more than 30 guests, Vishal failed to come up with a reasonable explanation.

The event was stopped and organisers were booked under Section 188 of the IPC.