Ujjain: We are with you: Minister tells home-quarantined patients

Ujjain: Patients who are home isolated in Ujjain division are not only getting the dose of medicines on time, but they are being consulted and examined periodically by doctors on their mobiles. Even patients living in home isolation are being admitted to hospitals immediately when their health suddenly worsens. Be not afraid of corona, we are with you.

Forest minister Vijay Shah said so while interacting with the patients living in home isolation. He was interacting with them on mobile phone

Higher education minister Mohan Yadav, divisional commissioner Sandeep Yadav and collector Asheesh Singh were present during the event held at Simhastha Fair Office.

Vijay Shah has been appointed as the head of home isolation patient care by the state government on Thursday.

Shah was on the money on Friday taking feedback from the home the patients in the city of Mahakaleshwar, Ujjain.

He said that people in Ujjain division, expressed satisfaction. He directed the officials to keep constant contact with the patients, so that their faith in the government remains intact. He told media persons that by visiting the headquarters of each division during next days, he will contact corona patients directly.

Shah said that at present there are 52,338 patients under home isolation across in Madhya Pradesh, out of which 1,877 patients are in Ujjain district.

Packets of Ayurvedic decoction will also be distributed free of cost to one lakh people across state very soon, he added.

For the care of patients and to solve their problems, a 24-hour helpline number has also been issued. Corona patients or their relatives can take any type of information on the number 1075.