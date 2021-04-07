Ujjain: ‘We are inviting lockdown again’

Ujjain: The rapid spread of corona cases has sent the alarms bell ringing and the administration is at work to contain the same.

Concerned with the surge in corona cases, collector Asheesh Singh said the biggest reason behind the rapid spread of corona is breach in barricading and posters which are put up outside the house of Covid patients.

The patient and their kin are moving out of their quarantine and infecting people. Collector said this is very irresponsible behaviour and, therefore, FIRs has been lodged against those who have been caught while they are at it. More stringent action will be taken if required. Collector has appealed to the people to make all efforts to reduce pace of spread of corona infection. Do not do anything that promotes infection. Relatives of positive patients should not come out because we are inviting lockdown again by such negligent behaviour. This may lead to more problems, he declared.

He said corona infection is spreading very fast. The administration is working to increase the number of oxygen beds. At present, we have more than 800 oxygen beds and since yesterday, patients are been admitted to Amaltas Hospital, he added.

Collector further said Rajendra Suri Research Institute at Dewas Road is also being used as Covid hospital. Patients who do not need oxygen can also be shifted to a research institute. At present, about 200-250 oxygen beds are available at Amaltas Hospital. There are many patients who can get remdisivir and go home after two to three hours. Collector said that under no circumstances will hospitals be allowed to run short of beds.

Additional collector SS Rawat, CMHO Dr Mahavir Khandelwal and other officials were present.

Meanwhile, Chief executive officer of Zilla Panchayat and additional collector Ankit Asthana on Wednesday evening conducted a surprise inspection of three private nursing homes CHL, Tejankar and Charitable operating in the city.

During the inspection, he took stock of the arrangements being made for the patients in the Covid-19 ward and enquired about the number of beds available at the healthcare facility. Asthana randomly inspected bills of two-three patients at each hospital. He took feedback from the attendees of the patients about the charges they are paying for Remdesivir injection. He found that all the three hospitals were charging in the range of capped price of Rs 2,500 of the said injection.

Madhav Nagar Hospital inspected

Collector Asheesh Singh inspected Government Madhav Nagar Covid-19 Hospital on Wednesday morning. He visited the drug distribution centre, ICU and Covid-19 isolation ward of the hospital.

Singh went to corona positive ward wearing PPE kit and inspected the arrangements being made by the hospital. Collector found that the capacity here was almost complete. He discussed about the arrangements in place at the ward for corona patients with Dr HP Sonania. He also inspected the Covid-19 suspect patients’ ward.

Inspection at Charak and RD Gardi Hospital

In the afternoon, collector inspected Government Charak Hospital and RD Gardi Medical College Hospital. He reached the Covid isolation ward at Charak Hospital and directed the authorities to increase the number of oxygen beds. He reached RD Gardi Hospital and interacted with the dean and other doctors of the hospital about the number of oxygen beds and non-oxygen beds in the ICU in the hospital. He was told that the more oxygen beds will be available at RD Gardi Hospital on April 10. Dr. Sudhakar Vaidya and other doctors were present during the meeting.

Guidelines on Remdesivir injection

As per the discussions held with the Indian Medical Association on the treatment of corona infected patients, guidelines have been laid down by the collector regarding Remdesivir injection. District level medical team and IMA have come across instances where certain patients are being prescribed remadesivir injection unnecessarily.

Collector has issued an order asking the drug inspector to monitor the supply line under the district of Remdesivir injection and randomly check the bills and prescriptions. If any doctor/staff or hospital fails to comply with the guidelines then penal action will be taken against them under Section 56 of the Disaster Management Act , 2005 and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code 1860, he added .