 Ujjain Wall Collapse: Kin Of Deceased Vendor Stage Protest, Demand ₹50 Lakh Aid
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 01:58 PM IST
article-image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The parents and family members of the deceased of the 'Ujjain wall collapse' accident blocked the roads and staged protests on Saturday afternoon. They have demanded Rs 50 lakh compensation and a compassionate appointment for a member of the family.

27-year-old Ajay Yogi was one of the two vendors who died after the wall of the under-renovation Government Maharajwada School collapsed in Ujjain on Friday night. The accident site is located adjacent to the Mahakaleshwar Temple, and the entire school building is being converted into a heritage hotel under the second phase of expansion and beautification of the Mahakaleshwar Temple premises, also known as Shri Mahakal Mahalok.

article-image

Watch the video here:

Ujjain SP Pradeep Sharma said that the accident was reported at gate number 4 of the Mahakal Lok Corridor. As many as two people died and four were injured. The police and administration team reached the spot and rescued persons trapped under the debris.

The injured were taken to the hospital. A minor girl was said to be critical and was referred to Indore Hospital for medical treatment.

Meanwhile on Saturday, the local administration started removing temporary encroachments from the accident site in Ujjain. Rudraksh garlands, flower vendors, etc. have encroached the area.

