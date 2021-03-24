Ujjain: VU’s EC nod to deficit Budget of Rs 459.8L

Ujjain: The Budget of Vikram University (VU) for the financial year 2021-22 was passed during the meeting of executive council (EC) held here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of vice-chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey.

The provisions include estimated income of Rs 14364.08 L and estimated expenditure of Rs 14823.88 L with a deficit of Rs 459.8 lakh.

EC members Dr SN Sharma, Dr LN Sharma, Dr PK Verma, Dr Dinesh Soni, Dr Govind Gandhe, Dr RC Jatwa, Raghavendrapal Singh, Rajesh Singh Kushwaha, Sachin Dave, Mamta Baindwal, Vinod Yadav and in-charge registrar Dr DK Bagga were present.

Allocation

* Rs 299.19 lakh for regular and new courses.

* Rs 95 lakh for university research fund as per National Education Policy.

* Rs 11 lakh for meritorious students

* Rs 4.5 lakh as special package for national and international-level players.

* Rs 11 lakh for exemption of fees of poor students in UTDS.

* Rs 12.5 lakh for the examination fees of students from economically weaker sections.

* Rs 10 lakh for Swacchta Mission.

* Rs 35 lakh for national level seminar, symposium and workshop.

* Rs 25 lakh for convocation function.

* Rs 90 lakh for smooth conduct of IQAC Cell and preparations for NAAC inspection.

* Rs 100 lakh for Maharaja Jiwajirao Library.

* Rs 570 lakh for the development of academic infrastructure, administrative and other buildings and construction of new buildings and hostels and their maintenance costs.

* Rs 13 lakh for infrastructure and other facility development at UTDS.

* Rs 210 lakh for arrears as per 7th Pay Commission.

* Rs 43.56 lakh for proposed self-finance courses.