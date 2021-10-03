Ujjain: VU celebrates Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary

Ujjain: Gandhi Jayanti was celebrated at Maharaja Jiwajirao Scindia Library Complex of Vikram University on Saturday. The guests and University officials offered floral tributes and garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

The programme commenced with a discourse on the life and teachings of Mahatama. The event was presided over by the vice-chancellor professor Akhilesh Kumar Pandey. The special guest was the registrar of the University, Prashant Puranik.

In his address folk culturalist Dr Puran Sehgal said that Mahatma Gandhi is the epitome of peace, tolerance and co-existence and he reflects the true fabric of the Indian society, as Indians we need to follow his ideals.

A prohibition week was launched in collaboration with Jagriti De-addiction Centre and Social Justice Department. Under the week a series of events will be held to create awareness among people and to dissuade them from consuming liquor and drugs and people will be advised to shun all forms of addiction through various events during the drive.

An exhibition on prohibition was organised by the Jagriti De-addiction Centre, an organisation aided by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India. The programme was conducted by Jagdish Chandra Sharma.

