Ujjain: Vishwa Rang Pustak Yatra reaches city

Guests release a book during the arrival of ‘Vishwa Rang Pustak Yatra’ | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): To awaken the light of book culture across the country and connect society with books, making it exemplary and incomparable, a grand campaign ‘Vishwa Rang Pustak Yatra-2022’ was launched which was dedicated to the “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”.

It was welcomed with warm wishes by hundreds of students, teachers and litterateurs here on Friday. Under the joint aegis of Vanmali Srijan Kendra and Dinkar Srijan Sansthan, Ujjain, under the Vishwa Rang Pustak Yatra, the composition-recitation was organised at the Archaeological Museum, Ujjain.

The composition lesson was organised under the chairmanship of Dr Prashant Puranik, registrar, Vikram University, chief hospitality of Dr Shailendra Parashar, senior litterateur and former director Ambedkar Srijan Peeth, Dr Arpan Bhardwaj, additional director, higher education and Vinay Upadhyay, director, Tagore Vishwa Kala Evam Sanskriti Kendra, Bhopal.

The programme was coordinated by Dr Pankaja Sonwalkar, president, Dinkar Srijan Sansthan and Prateek Sonwalkar, joint-director, rural development department, Government of Madhya Pradesh. The programme was conducted by Sanjay Singh Rathore, national convenor of Pustak Yatra.

