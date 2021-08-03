Ujjain: VIP culture mars darshan at Mahakal Temple, alleges NSUI; burns CM’s effigy

Ujjain: Irked over the problems being faced by the devotees due to VIP facility and protocol, darshan in Mahakal temple, NSUI workers on Tuesday protested at Tower Chowk and burnt an effigy of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Members of NSUI raised slogans against the BJP govt. NSUI alleged that on the 1st Monday of Shravan, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his wife availed of the darshan of the Mahakal Temple from the silver gate. The the entire administration remained busy in making arrangements for their visit. The devotees coming from across the country were hassled as they were made to wait for their turn for hours for Mahakal Darshan. The sentiments of the devotees have been hurt. They demanded that the arrangements of Mahakal temple should be improved. They handed over a memorandum to the tehsildar addressed to the Collector and demanded that the arrangements be improved.