Ujjain: Villager jumps off water supply tank, dies

Ujjain: A 45-year-old villager who was upset with estrangement with his wife, jumped off a water supply tank located in Bhairavgarh on Saturday morning. He died on the spot.

As per Bhairvgarh police one Bherulal, a resident of village Palsoda climbed on a water supply tank located at police station premises. He was talking absurd about his wife while ascending the stairs. Cops tried to dissuade Bherulal but he instead started threatening them. He was standing at the railing of the water tank while interacting with the cops and suddenly jumped off the tank.

He received severe head injuries and after died within a matter of minutes. The deceased was identified with the help of his Aadhaar Card. The cops immediately informed his kin. Deceased’s son Ritesh told that his father’s mental condition was not sound. Bherulal had also gone to Unhel by his motorbike without any reason, Ritesh added. His motorbike was recovered from Unhel. A case has been registered and further probe is underway.