Ujjain: Vikram University to hold career counselling, admission festival from August 24 to 26

Ujjain: Career counselling and Admission festival will be organised from August 24 to 26 from 11 am to 4:30 pm at Vagdevi Bhawan in front of Circuit House on Dewas Road in Vikram University campus.

The process of admission on the basis of merit in graduate, postgraduate, diploma and certificate courses is underway in more than 180 courses conducted in various schools and institutions in the new academic session 2021-22.

These courses are related to the faculties and subject areas of commerce, science, arts, social science, non formal education, law etc.

At the camp organised at Vagdevi Bhawan, experts of related subjects will provide important guidance to the students regarding future career and admission in more than 180 courses.

This year, more than 150 job-oriented and vocational courses have been started in the university. Applications for admission can be made through MP Online till August 31 2021.

Sharing this information, registrar Dr Prashant Puranik said that even youths who have left studies and are looking for career can take advantage of this camp.

CBCS (Choice Based Credit System) has been implemented over the years as per the world class standards in various courses conducted in the University Schools and Institutes in which students are getting the option to choose other subjects to study the subject of their interest, he added.

Details related to various courses can be obtained from the website http://vikramuniv.ac.in/.

