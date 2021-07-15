Ujjain: Vikram Univeristy’s new building constructed @ Rs 5CR dedicated

Ujjain: Higher education minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the newly-constructed building on the premises of Vikram University (VU) on Thursday.

The guest of the inauguration ceremony held in the administrative building premises of the university was MLA Paras Jain. The programme was presided over by vice-chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey.

Registrar Dr Prashant Puranik said that this building has been constructed on the backside of the main administrative building of the university at a cost of about Rs 5 crore.

The two-storey building has accommodation of 2,600 square metres and has 12 rooms, 2 halls and two officer rooms on the ground floor. Nine rooms, two big halls and two officers’ rooms have been built on the first floor. This building is equipped with lift facility. Ladies and gents toilets have been provided on both the floors.

After the inauguration, a discussion on ‘New Curriculum and Prospects of VU in the context of National Education Policy (NEP)’ was also held in the Shalaka Dirgha.

In his address, Yadav said that the need of the hour is to harness the creative energy of the youth in the building of the nation. Wisdom not only preserves and promotes the culture of a nation, but also transfers values ??from one generation to another. By taking education, man makes an important contribution in advancing the society throughout his life.

The minister announced Rs10 crore for construction of another new building for teaching various subjects in the VU campus. He said that various new courses would be started in VU. With these courses, while we will be ready to take a step towards self-reliant India, at the same time important possibilities in the direction of skill enhancement will be materialised. Employment oriented curriculum is the need of the present times. The guests also released the admission poster of the VU.

In the beginning registrar Dr Prashant Puranik delivered the welcome address. Before the programme, the guests inspected the building after inaugurating the building. The guests were welcomed by Dr RC Jatwa, additional director of higher education department, heads and professors of various faculties. The programme was conducted by Prof Shailendra Kumar Sharma and gratitude was expressed by Dr Satyendra Kishore Mishra.