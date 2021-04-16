Ujjain: Video of girl patient exposes administration's claims over supply of Remdesivir injection

Ujjain: A video message of a girl getting treatment at Government Charak Hospital stirred the local administration on Friday. Preksha Dubey (23) was admitted in the hospital after testing corona-positive. The doctors on duty had asked her brother to bring 6 Remdesivir injections, but only one such injection could be administered to her till Friday evening, following which she released her video statement. She complained that the authorities are continuously claiming that there was no dearth of Remedsivir injection, but only 15 injections were supplied at the Charak Hospital.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament (MP) Anil Firojia has written to the Health Minister seeking setting-up of a pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plant at 100 locations through PM Care Fund in Ujjain-Alot constituency as well.

He said that there is acute shortage of oxygen in Ujjain-Alot parliamentary constituency. There is a provision for setting-up of PSA plants at 100 locations in the country through Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India and PM Care Fund.

A PSA oxygen plant at Ujjain-Alot constituency should be set-up at the earliest so that the people can be benefited, he added.