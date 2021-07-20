Ujjain: Vaccination to be held at 54 centres tomorrow

Ujjain: On July 22, vaccination will be held at 54 centers in the city. The first and second doses of the Covidshield vaccine will be administered at these centres. Only those who have pre-booked a slot will be eligible for availing of the vaccination.

Only second dose of Covaxin will be administered on the day. The doses of Covaccine will be taken at six centers in the city.

However, pregnant women can avail off both the first and second doses of Covaxin.

Pre-booking will not be required for Covaxin dosage. The six centers of the vaccine will be community hall Shaheednagar, Vishwakarma Gujarati Samaj Dharamshala Namdarpura, Daulatganj Higher Secondary School, Sandipani College, Madhav Vidyalaya hostel.

Gehlot in city

Ujjain: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will visit the city on July 22. According to the information, Gehlot will reach Ujjain at 11 am. He will reach Nagda at 4.15 pm after visiting the Mahakal temple.