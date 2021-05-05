Ujjain: Vaccination of 18 to 44-year olds begins

Ujjain: The anti-corona vaccination of people in the age group of 18 to 44 started in the city at the Cancer Care Unit on Wednesday.

The massive vaccination drive failed to take off on slated date on May 1.

On the day 1 of the rescheduled programme, targeted persons started queuing-up outside the vaccination centre in large numbers since 8 am. Rush of beneficiaries was also witnessed at other centres where corona vaccine is being administered to the people above 45 years.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan also interacted with two youngsters who turned up for vaccination: city’s Shilpa Disawal and Apoorv Deora.

He asked both of them how they felt after getting vaccinated. Apoorv said that the vaccination process took place with full discipline. He remained in the centre for half an hour after being vaccinated.

Apoorv said that he did not feel any problem. The doctor has told him that he may get fever, headache or bad headache. For this, he has been adviced to take paracetamol pill, he added.

Shilpa said that she is a civil service aspirant. CM told her that the examination has been delayed due to pandemic it will be conducted soon. Through his video message CM also appealed to the people of Ujjain to remain indoors and comply with the Janta Curfew guidelines.