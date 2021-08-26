Ujjain: Vaccination Mega Drive2.0; 1.20 lakh jabs administered across district by 6 pm

Ujjain: People showed great enthusiasm to make the Vaccination Mega Drive2.0 a success in Ujjain on Wednesday.

A total of 1.20 lakh doses of anti-corona vaccines were administered by 6 pm. Collector inspected the the vaccination centres in the city and the rural areas. Villagers were equally enthusiastic about the Vaccination Mega Drive.

People in huge numbers queued up outside vaccination centres, however, they did not have to wait for long as 85,000 vaccines were administered by 4 pm.

Gauging the demand the administration extended the timing of the campaign till 7 pm. By 6 pm, 120 thousand people were vaccinated.

To achieve the target of 100 % vaccination in the Ujjain district a target of 1.35 lakh vaccines was fixed for the Day-1 of the drive.

Vaccination work started in the morning at 604 centres across the district, which continued till 7 pm. Collector Ashish Singh inspected centres to keep tabs on status of vaccination. He also visited the centers in the rural areas.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 12:29 AM IST