Ujjain: Vaccination Maha Abhiyan 2.0; People can get jabs at 604 centers today

Ujjain: Under the Vaccination Maha Abhiyan campaign 2.0 on Wednesday, vaccination of first and second dose of anti-Covid-19 vaccines will be held in 604 centers.

A target of 1.35 lakh doses in a single day has been fixed by administraion. There would be 100 centers of Covishield and 6 centers of Covaxin in the city. Vaccination will start at 9 am. Till now 11.31 lakh people have received the first dose whereas 2.79 lakh people have got both the doses in the district.

In the district 16.73 lakh people are to be vaccinated. Collector has set block-level target for the campaign. The administration has set a target of 21,000 jabs in Ujjain city, 8,000 in Ujjain rural, 20,000 in Tarana, 20,000 in Mehidpur and 20,000 Badnagar, 33,000 in Khachrod and 12,000 in Ghattiya to achieve 100 percent vaccination in the district.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 02:14 AM IST