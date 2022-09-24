e-Paper Get App
Ujjain: UP man drowns in drain

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 24, 2022, 01:45 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A person visiting Ujjain from UP, died by drowning in the drain. Hariram, son of Trijugi Lal Kashyap (41), a resident of Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, used to sell chaat in the Ithiya Thop market. Hariram, addicted to alcohol, was brought to Ujjain on September 19 by his brother-in-law Suraj, for darshan of Shri Mahakaleshwar. 

After having darshan, the two were staying at the railway station. It was from here that Hariram Kashyap went missing on September 21. Efforts were then started to find him. The GRP was also informed about the matter. 

On Friday, Hariram's body was recovered from a drain in the Neelganga area. Police recovered the body and sent it to the district hospital for post-mortem.

article-image

