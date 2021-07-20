Ujjain: Unemployed engineer kills self, no suicide note found

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 51-year-old engineer allegedly committed suicide by hanging from Chintaman Bridge in Ujjain, police said on Tuesday.

The engineer, identified as Sanjay Kumar Parashar, a resident of Vivekanand Nagar in Ujjain, had lost his job during loc down. He was working with Adani Group and posted in Mumbai.

According to police, a railway trackman spotted the body hanging from the bridge on Ujjain-Nagada road. Subsequently, he informed the Chhintaman police station.

Though, no suicide note was recovered from spot, sources said that Parashar was upset with his financial condition after losing his job.

Investigation officer, Radheshyam Bhawar said that the body was found hanging from a pillar of bridge. “The rope which was found around the neck of the deceased is new. His bike was also found standing near the spot,” Bhawan told journalists.

Bhawar further said that prima facie it seemed to be a case of suicide, but possibility of foul play could not be ruled out. “We are investigating the case considering all possibilities,” he said.