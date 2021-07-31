Ujjain: UMC’s decision to ‘privatise’ gardens of the city receives flak

Ujjain: The decision of Ujjain Municipal Corporation to ‘privatise’the gardens of the city has drawn scathing criticism. Ex-president of the civic body Sonu Gehlot has raised questions over the decision and asked the administration to reconsider the decision give 14 big gardens of the city to private players who will rent it out as venue for parties.

He wrote to the Divisional Commissioner requesting him to reconsider the decision. The corporation has plan to give Kalidas Udyan, Purushottam Sagar Udyan, Vishnu Sagar Udyan, Narsingh Ghat Udyan, Gandhi Udyan, Nehru Park, Traffic Park, Balodyan, Atal Anubhuti Park, Priyadarshini Udyan, Basant Vihar Udyan, Lokmanya Tilak Udyan and Rajiv Gandhi Park to private firm for 3 years.

A draft has been prepared for handing over these gardens to a private firm. According to the proposal the firm will be rent out the garden as venue for parties. In return, they will have to maintain the park for 3 years.

Gehlot said several people visit these parks daily for morning and evening walks. If a private firm organises a party in the park, where will people go for a walk? With great difficulty, the municipal administration has stopped the events in the parks. Anyway, the court has banned wedding ceremonies, birthday parties, kitty parties and other events in the parks. This decision of the corporation will prove to be harmful for the environment, health of the people and the present nature of the parks.