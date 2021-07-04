Indore

Updated on

Ujjain: Ujjain logs no case 11th consecutive day

By FP News Service

As per health bulletin issued at 8.45 pm, out of 1,836 sample reports no fresh case of corona positive patient reported from any of tehsil of the district including Ujjain City, Nagda, Mahidpur, Ghattia, Khachrod, Barnagar and Tarana.

WEEKEND DARSHAN RUSH: Devotees in large numbers flock Mahakaleshwar Temple-Harsiddhi Road in Ujjain since early on Sunday. The Mahakal Temple Management Committee was found under prepared as the Covid-19 norms were thrown to the winds while the people waited for their turn for darshan
WEEKEND DARSHAN RUSH: Devotees in large numbers flock Mahakaleshwar Temple-Harsiddhi Road in Ujjain since early on Sunday. The Mahakal Temple Management Committee was found under prepared as the Covid-19 norms were thrown to the winds while the people waited for their turn for darshan

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): With no person testing positive for corona on the 11th consecutive day on Sunday, the tally remained on 19,091 in the district. Ujjain has already achieved the status of ‘Green District’ as no corona patient is under treatment in the district. The toll is 171.

As per health bulletin issued at 8.45 pm, out of 1,836 sample reports no fresh case of corona positive patient reported from any of tehsil of the district including Ujjain City, Nagda, Mahidpur, Ghattia, Khachrod, Barnagar and Tarana.

Samples of 3,69,518 people have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. The total number of corona winners is 18,920.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in