Ujjain: Ujjain logs no case 11th consecutive day

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): With no person testing positive for corona on the 11th consecutive day on Sunday, the tally remained on 19,091 in the district. Ujjain has already achieved the status of ‘Green District’ as no corona patient is under treatment in the district. The toll is 171.

As per health bulletin issued at 8.45 pm, out of 1,836 sample reports no fresh case of corona positive patient reported from any of tehsil of the district including Ujjain City, Nagda, Mahidpur, Ghattia, Khachrod, Barnagar and Tarana.

Samples of 3,69,518 people have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. The total number of corona winners is 18,920.