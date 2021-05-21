Ujjain: UG students to have option to study NCC as alternative subject

Ujjain: According to the New Education Policy (NEP-2020), students studying in the university and college will now have an opportunity to study NCC as an alternative subject.

Under the Choice Based Cadet System (CBCS), undergraduate students will get this option. Lieutenant Colonel RD Sharma, Command Officer of 2nd MP Artery Battery NCC, Ujjain, said that under the NEP, the University Grants Commission has instructed the principal secretary of all the states that NCC be included as an elective subject for students of graduation from the upcoming academic session.

Lt Col Sharma said that under the NEP, University Grants Commission New Delhi has instructed all universities across India to implement NCC as a general cadet course (JCC). The defense secretary of the country has also instructed the principal secretaries of all the states to teach NCC at the university and colleges as elective subject at graduation level.

The initiative will help students earn an NCC B and C certificate and also get academic cadre for higher training. They will be able to get additional marks for employment under various government incentive schemes of the Central and State government.

Teaching of NCC as an elective subject will also increase employment opportunities in the private sector and students will get additional bonus points. Instructions are still awaited by the Government of Madhya Pradesh to teach NCC as an elective Subject at all its universities and colleges.

Lt Col Sharma informed that NCC as elective subject has been divided into 24 credit points in 6 semesters under the NEP by University Grants Commission. This curriculum will be implemented in accordance with the New Education Policy 2020. In this regard, after Janta Curfew, NCC officials will meet and discuss with the vice-chancellors of various universities to include NCC as an elective subject.