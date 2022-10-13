Ujjain: Two youths drown in Kshipra

Divers try to rescue youths who drowned at Dutt Akhara Ghat in Ujjain on Wednesday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, two youths from outside the city died after drowning in the river Kshipra, here on Wednesday. The incident occurred at around 4.30 pm and at that time four friends from Damoh and Katni were swimming at Dutt Akhara Ghat.

They had arrived here for darshan of various deities. However, unaware about the depth of the ghat, two of them suddenly went into deep waters. Their friends shouted for help and local divers tried to rescue them. But when the bodies of two youths were fished out, they were already dead. Their names are reported to be Aryan (19), son of Pravin Chaturvedi of Damoh and Savinay (21), son of Ramashray of Katni. The Mahakal police station has registered a morgue report.