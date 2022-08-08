Ujjain: Two women friends end lives in separate incidents

Representative Photo | FPJ

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Two women committed suicide in separate incidents by consuming poisonous substances due to unknown reasons. Both were friends. The cause of the poisoning is unknown. Police have started investigations in both of the cases.

42-year-old Mamta, wife of Mukesh Nagar, resident of Mahakal Vanijya Kendra of Nanakheda police station, had swallowed celphos tablets at around 6.30 pm on Saturday. The family took her to the nearest Birla Hospital for treatment, but the woman succumbed. Mamta lived in Ujjain with her husband, son and brother. Her son Shubham Nagar who works as a manager in Flipkart Nagda said that his mother had consumed poison in the evening. She was taken to the hospital for treatment, but could not be saved.

Meanwhile, Mamta’s friend, 26-year-old Lakshmi, wife of Bhupendra Singh, also consumed poison. She had consumed poison at home at 10.30 am on Saturday. Laxmi lived in MP Nagar Kazipura under Chimanganj Mandi police station. Her husband is an electrician. The woman has a nine-year-old daughter. Bhupendra said that he went to work after having breakfast. His daughter called and told him that her mother was vomiting. Bhupendra brought Laxmi to the District Hospital by putting her in an auto-rickshaw. When her condition became critical, he took Lakshmi to Patidar Hospital, but at 12 am, Lakshmi died.

Why both the friends consumed poison is a matter of investigation. Nanakheda and Chimanganj Mandi police stations have registered the case, respectively.