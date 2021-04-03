Ujjain: Two women arrested for selling raw liquor

Ujjain: The Chintaman police on Saturday arrested two women for selling raw liquor. CSP Pallavi Shukla said that acting on a tip-off, a police party raided a house located in Lekoda village and seized two drums containing 60 and 55 litre of raw liquor, prepared on hand furnace, worth about Rs 11, 500. The accused women were arrested, under Section 34(2) of the Excise Act, from the spot while selling the liquor, CSP added.