Ujjain: Two held for selling heavy vehicles on fake grounds

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Madhav Nagar police have arrested two members of a gang selling heavy vehicles on the basis of fake Aadhaar card and fake contract letter. Two members of the six-member gang have already been arrested, while the kingpin and one accused are still absconding. They have sold a vehicle financed from Madhav Nagar area.

Madhav Nagar police station has disclosed the purchase of vehicles from Ujjain RTO on the basis of a fake contract and Aadhaar card. The two accused Altu aka Sharif and Maqdum Hussain have been arrested. Altu is a resident of Tarana, while Maqdum is from Mahidpur. The two used to finance vehicles and sell them in Haryana and Rajasthan. Wahid Hussain of Haryana used to buy vehicles from them. The police presented the accused in the court. Maqdum is sent to jail, while Altu aka Sharif is taken on a day’s remand.

Altu has so far accepted to buy 6 trucks on a fake contract from different places and sell them to Mohammad Hussain, resident of Khajrana, Sadiq Seth of Tarana and Shahnawaz Khan of Tarana. The main accused in the case Shahnawaz and Sadiq are absconding. Salim and Nana of Alot have already been arrested in the case. Daulat Singh, the investigating officer said that the accused used to finance the vehicle through fake Aadhaar card. They used to give fake documents and then used to sell the vehicles.



