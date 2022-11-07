Ujjain: Two-day CRE programme organised by Manovikas

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day national-level Continued Rehabilitation Education (CRE) programme was organised by Manovikas College of Special Education (MCSE) through online mode. The topic of the programme was ‘Current Scenario of Inclusive Education in Indian Context’ for all. The Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI), New Delhi has approved the programme.

The chief guest of the programme was P Kamaraj, HoD, Special Education, NIEPMD, Chennai. The programme started with the lighting of a lamp and the chanting of prayers. The chief guest thanked and appreciated the entire team of Manovikas for conducting such a programme. Fr Tom George, the directorof MCSE, presided over the programme and welcomed all the guests. The chief guest, resource person was introduced by Trapti Saraswat, assistant professor, MCSE.

The outline of the two-day CRE programme was presented by CRE coordinator Hemangi Parashar, assistant professor, MCSE. On the first day six speakers Monica Purohit, rehabilitation professional and special educator, Indore, Mukti Guha, special educator, Harda, Parveena, assistant professor, MCSE, Yogita Sharma, assistant professor, MCSE, Shivam Rai, assistant professor, MCSE and Trapti Saraswat, assistant professor, MCSE spoke.

On the second day six speakers Dr Mihir Parekh, child psychologist and special educator, Mumbai, Maya Bohra, psychologist and psychotherapist, Indore, Fr Tom George, director, MCSE, Hemangi Parashar, assistant professor, MCSE, Preeti Soni, assistant professor, MCSE and Govind Chhaparwal, assistant professor, MCSE were the resource persons.

In all, 200 virtual participants along with MCSE students attended the CRE programme. Manjusha Dey, assistant professor, MCSE conducted the proceedings. Technical support was given by Poonam Gangele and Nitesh Nagar, MCSE and Uma Khatri, MCSE extended support in registration. Trapti Saraswat, MCSE, proposed a vote of thanks.

Read Also Indore: Another accused of embezzlement arrested in Rewa