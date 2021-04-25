Ujjain: Toddlers, adolescents also on C-radar

Ujjain: Children in large numbers are contracting corona infection during the second wave of Covid. A 4-month-old child in Nagjhiri and a 10-month-old child in Tukvasa tested positive for corona on Saturday. Apart from this, 10 children in the age bracket of 6 to 15 years in Vidyapati Nagar, Shiv Shakti Nagar, Mahananda Nagar, Madhav Nagar, Jaisinghpur, Nagjhiri, Maxi Road, Milkipura were found infected with corona.

Two siblings in Alkhadham, siblings aged 12 and 20 in Shiv Shakti Nagar, a mother-son duo in Vivekananda Colony, a father-son duo in Yadav Nagar and couples living in Kalalaseri, Vivekananda Colony, Shivansh City and Abhilasha Nagar tested corona-positive.

A 39-year-old doctor living in Raj Royal Colony, a local cable news staff, bank employee, railway staff, PHED employee, PWD employee, Anganwadi worker, advocate, nurse, teacher, policemen and petrol pump employee also tested corona-positive.

Special drive from today

Corona Free Ujjain campaign will begin from April 26. Over 400 survey teams have been constituted for house visits. They will identify persons with Covid-19 symptoms and ensure their treatment. Collector Asheesh Singh gave directives in this regard at a meeting at Brahaspati Bhavan on Sunday. ADM Narendra Suryavanshi, Smart City CEO Jitendra Singh Chauhan and CMHO Dr Mahavir Khandelwal were present.