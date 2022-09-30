Ujjain to host Khelo India of yoga and malkhamb competitions

Concerned authorities inspect facilities in view of 'Khelo India' event in Ujjain on Thursday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain has been awarded the opportunity to host Khelo India of Yogasan and Malkhamb competitions. Preparations regarding this event have been started and there is a strong possibility of this event being held in Ujjain.

If all the criteria are fulfilled, then possibly in January 2023, under Khelo India, the citizens of Ujjain can get an opportunity to see top class competition in the two sports.

Yoga teacher Dr Milindra Tripathi said that the site inspection for Khelo India Yogasana and Malkhamb competitions was conducted in Ujjain under the leadership of Ved Prakash Sharma, former IPS officer from Bhopal and president of Madhya Pradesh Yogasan Sports Association and National Technical Committee member Mahendra Tiwari. Along with divisional sports officer OP Harod, Sports Authority of India (SAI) officials Ghanshyam Thakur, Lalit Vid and other sports officials inspected various places in Ujjain. According to the format provided by Khelo India, the information about the sites has been sent to the government.

The sites inspected were Madhav Malkhamb Academy located at Bharat Mata Mandir, and the newly constructed multi-purpose hall located at Government Maharajwada No. 2 Nutan Compound, Mahananda Nagar Sports Arena.

Read Also Ujjain: Two more PFI centres sealed