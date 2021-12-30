Ujjain: Tiffin centre operator accuses farmer of sexual harassment

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A woman has accused a farmer of sexually assaulting her under the pretext of marriage in Chimanganj Mandi area.

The woman operates a Tiffin Centre and is a parent of a 14-year old girl. She has been separated from her husband.

The woman used to operate the tiffin centre from her rented house. The house was mortgaged by a farmer Radheshyam Anjana who lives in the Ramgarh Fanta area.

The woman came in contact with Anjana during a dispute with the land-lord. Anjana started visiting her house frequently. He developed sexual relations with her on pretext of being single, woman alleged. The woman learnt about his wife and confronted him. He then broke off contact with the woman. As a result, the woman lodged a complaint against him in Chimanganj police station.

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 09:20 AM IST